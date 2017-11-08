Westpac's chairman says the lender must continue to fight for the removal of the federal government's bank levy, describing the tax as "highly inefficient".

Chairman Lindsay Maxsted says the levy is a "highly inefficient and distortive tax" that places an impost on a small number of Australia's largest taxpayers, adding that Westpac and its shareholders must "continue to agitate for its removal".

"It discriminates against Australian banks relative to global peers and it has impacted the value of your investment and the investments of millions of superannuation holders across Australia," Mr Maxsted said in Westpac's annual report.