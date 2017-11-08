England captain Heather Knight expects the pink ball and higher professional standards in women's cricket to create a far more-entertaining Ashes Test product.

The new attacking brand of women's cricket means Tests can prosper on an international scale, and the players are ready to show it.

Only eight women's Tests have been played in the past decade, but players hope Thursday's inaugural day-night Test can instigate a change of thinking in the sport.

Like 2015's first men's pink-ball Test between Australia and New Zealand, the four-day clash from Thursday at North Sydney is one of the most anticipated in recent history in the women's game.

It also comes at a time of increased professionalism in the game, as highlighted by the more powerful and aggressive tactics on display from players.

In this year's 50-over World Cup, 111 sixes were hit, compared to just eight in 2000 - an aspect England captain Heather Knight expected to continue into Test cricket.

"You've seen in the T20s and ODIs, it has progressed massively," Knight said.

"The batters have been more attacking and the bowlers have had to get more skilful and the game has made strides in the one-day format, so I think it will bleed into the Tests as well.

"But we are encouraging the girls to go back to what they know and play with their instincts and have a clear plan on what we are going to do and approach the Test."

The new Ashes points system has also added relevance to the long-form game, with the Test worth four points in the overall series and limited-overs matches worth two.

With greener and faster wickets often prepared for day-night Tests, it's hoped Thursday's clash will also represent a shift from the lower and slower pitches which have traditionally been used for spin-friendly women's Tests.

"The most important thing for women's cricket is the surface all the time. You need that extra pace and bounce and it makes it a spectacle," England coach Mark Robinson said.

"Their overall skills would really prosper by having more opportunity to play it on a regular basis."

Australia's coach Matthew Mott said he also expected the Test to be more attacking.

Australia can wrap up the series before the Twenty20 games even start with a Test win, while England are one of the most naturally attacking teams in the world.

"We've got a lot to play for. If we win it, we will obviously close out the series, so we're desperate to try and get four points," Mott said.

"England wouldn't want to have to go in and win the last three T20s. They're going to go out there and play an aggressive brand they've been trying to play in one-day cricket."