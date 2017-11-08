A young Cricket Australia XI hope to disrupt England's Ashes preparations in a four-day match starting in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Ryan Harris is on a three-fold mission.

Harris will coach a Cricket Australia XI against England in a day-night tour match from Wednesday to Saturday in Adelaide.

Firstly, he wants to win the pink-ball fixture, thereby denting England's confidence.

Secondly, he wants to deny England's batsmen time in the middle in the dusk and night sessions, preventing them from exposure to conditions they'll experience in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

And thirdly, Harris wants to gather as much intelligence on the tourists as possible to relay to Australian coach Darren Lehmann.

"It's obviously a big game ... it's pretty important to them (England)," Harris said.

"I don't think they have played too much day-night cricket especially with a (pink) Kookaburra ball so I'm sure they're going to find it interesting.

"It's a first-class game so we will play it like a first-class fixture - we will try and bat as long as we can and hopefully bowl them out as quick as we can.

"That is the plan. We're not here to make it easy for England. We want to make sure it's a tough prep going into a big series.

"I know being on these sort of tours, your warm-up games can set the tone for the tour; you don't want to lose. So our job is to make it as tough as we can."

The fixture is England's second on tour, after a two-day match in Perth last weekend.

And while the game will be a crucial tune-up for the tourists ahead of the first Test in Brisbane from November 23, Harris said it was also important for his team, comprised mainly of young, emerging cricketers.

"There is a few guys that are probably a little bit dirty they're not playing Shield cricket for their state and they want to be doing that," Harris said.

"So it's a good opportunity for them against some pretty good opposition to show what they can do."