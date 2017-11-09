Figure skater Harley Windsor is set to become Australia's first indigenous winter Olympian. (AAP)

Figure skater Harley Windsor will become Australia's first indigenous winter Olympian when he pairs with new citizen Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Pyeongchang.

The duo qualified Australia for a pairs berth at the February Games and their selections have been confirmed alongside fellow figure skaters Brendan Kerry and Kailani Craine, who will compete individually.

The quartet are the first confirmed Australian team selections for the Games, with Kerry the only with Olympic experience.

Russian-born Alexandrovskaya, who received Australian citizenship last month, paired with Windsor earlier this year to win the world junior championship.

"To be honest, at first, I didn't know it was going to go so well," Windsor said.

"But as we started skating more and more together, we started to figure each other out a bit more.

"I think it worked so well because she's a bit more fiery and I'm a bit more calm, so it kind of balances out."

Kerry, 23, will contest his second Olympics after Sochi four years ago, while Craine was selected after winning this year's international CS Nebelhorn Trophy.