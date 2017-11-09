Australian superannuation funds will likely join an inflow of around $US500 billion of foreign money into Chinese capital markets over the next five-10 years.

Australian superannuation funds are expected to increase their investment in China over the next five to 10 years as Chinese capital markets open up and attract around half a trillion US dollars of foreign money.

HSBC's chief executive for Greater China, Helen Wong, says it's expected foreign funds will flow into China via the newly launched Bond Connect - including from Australia which has the world's fourth-largest pool of pension savings - and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Exchange will likely hit $US500 billion within a decade.

"As Australian superannuation funds outgrow local capital markets, they will increasingly need to look overseas - and China represents an attractive destination," Ms Wong told the Australia China Conference in Sydney on Thursday.