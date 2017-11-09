The 44th president of the United States Barack Obama answered a jury summons and arrived at the Chicago courthouse with stringent security and a motorcade.
Excited onlookers filmed Mr Obama's grand entrance as the former leader spent some time greeting all the would-be jurors, shaking hands and even signing copies of his books.
Mr Obama - a former law professor - waited to see if he was chosen to serve on a trial and earn the standard compensation of $17.20 per day.
It was reported Mr Obama was later dismissed from the jury, according to Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.
Before heading to court, the former president took time to tweet about Tuesday night's high-profile state and mayoral election results seen as a sweeping repudiation of the politics of his White House successor Donald Trump.
"This is what happens when the people vote," Mr Obama wrote. "Every office in a democracy counts!"
Mr Obama is not the first US president to show up for service that some Americans either dread or find excuses to avoid. Mr Obama's predecessor in the White House, George W Bush, responded to a jury summons in 2015.
Bush was not selected to serve as a juror, but images of the smiling former president posing with delighted citizens at the courthouse in Dallas, Texas quickly showed up on social media.
Chicago has some experience with high-profile jurors. In 2004, media titan Oprah Winfrey, who at the time produced her talk show out of the midwestern city, was a juror on a three-day murder trial ending in a conviction.
While the Obamas currently live in Washington, the former president and first lady Michelle Obama maintain a home in Chicago, the city where he got his political start.
Chicago is also where the future Obama presidential center will be built, near the former leader's home in the southern part of the city.