Former President Barack Obama extends his hand as he attends Cook County jury duty at the Daley Center on November 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images North America)

Former US President Barack Obama reported to the Chicago courthouse on Wednesday to find out if he would be picked for jury duty.

The 44th president of the United States Barack Obama answered a jury summons and arrived at the Chicago courthouse with stringent security and a motorcade.

Excited onlookers filmed Mr Obama's grand entrance as the former leader spent some time greeting all the would-be jurors, shaking hands and even signing copies of his books.

More reading 'I was born in Kenya': Barack Obama jokes about his birthplace in veiled swipe at Trump Former US President Barack Obama has poked fun at conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump at his self-titled foundation in Chicago. Obama blasts 'politics of division' in US Former president Barack Obama has voiced concern about the current political climate in the US.

Mr Obama - a former law professor - waited to see if he was chosen to serve on a trial and earn the standard compensation of $17.20 per day.

It was reported Mr Obama was later dismissed from the jury, according to Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.

Before heading to court, the former president took time to tweet about Tuesday night's high-profile state and mayoral election results seen as a sweeping repudiation of the politics of his White House successor Donald Trump.

Barack Obama turns up for jury duty in Chicago.

"This is what happens when the people vote," Mr Obama wrote. "Every office in a democracy counts!"

Mr Obama is not the first US president to show up for service that some Americans either dread or find excuses to avoid. Mr Obama's predecessor in the White House, George W Bush, responded to a jury summons in 2015.

Bush was not selected to serve as a juror, but images of the smiling former president posing with delighted citizens at the courthouse in Dallas, Texas quickly showed up on social media.

Chicago has some experience with high-profile jurors. In 2004, media titan Oprah Winfrey, who at the time produced her talk show out of the midwestern city, was a juror on a three-day murder trial ending in a conviction.

While the Obamas currently live in Washington, the former president and first lady Michelle Obama maintain a home in Chicago, the city where he got his political start.

Chicago is also where the future Obama presidential center will be built, near the former leader's home in the southern part of the city.