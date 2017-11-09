Australia's Aron Baynes has matched his career-high 21 points for the Boston Celtics in their NBA win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Opposing Australian centres Aron Baynes and Andrew Bogut had contrasting fortunes as the Boston Celtics downed historic NBA rivals the Los Angeles Lakers 107-96.

Baynes matched his NBA career high with 21 points as his Celtics claimed their 10th-straight victory on Wednesday night in Boston.

A new arrival this season from the Detroit Pistons, Baynes relished his increased responsibility as fellow big man Al Horford missed the game due to concussion.

He topped the Celtics' scoring while superstar guard Kyrie Irving added 19 points.

Baynes also grabbed eight rebounds and three assists, helping Boston improve their season record to 10-2.

Also new at his team this season, more-decorated countryman Bogut had just five minutes off the bench for the Lakers, scoring three points.

Boston led by 20 in the second quarter before letting the lead shrink to two in the third.

Los Angeles then struggled down the stretch, shooting five of 18 from the field with six turnovers in the final period.

Brandon Ingram and Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 18 points apiece. Julius Randle had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Celtics fans gave rookie Lonzo Ball an icy welcome in his first trip to TD Garden.

They booed the No.2 overall pick throughout the night whenever he touched the ball. He finished with nine points, six assists and five rebounds, making just four of 15 from the field.

Elsewhere, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the first-placed Detroit Pistons won for the sixth time in seven games, beating Indiana 114-97.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 21 rebounds for the Pistons. They lead Cleveland by three games in the Central Division. The Pacers lost their fourth straight.

In Orlando, Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and Evan Fournier added 23 to help the Magic beat the New York Knicks 112-99.

And in Phoenix, former Suns guard Goran Dragic scored a season-high 29 points in the Miami Heat's 126-115 victory over the Suns.