Warriors recruit Gerard Beale will miss up to eight weeks of the new NRL season with a broken leg . (AAP)

Gerard Beale will miss up to the first eight weeks of the 2018 NRL season, with the Warriors' recruit breaking his leg on Kiwis duty.

The 27-year-old Beale collapsed in New Zealand's 38-8 Rugby League World Cup pool win over Toa Samoa in late October and underwent surgery.

While he appeared to injure himself with no contact, coach David Kidwell later told reporters Beale had hurt himself making an earlier tackle.

His recovery time has been projected at six months, ruling the ex-Cronulla player out for the remainder of the World Cup and around eight weeks of the 2018 NRL season.

Recuperating in Auckland, Beale has been in regular contact with Kidwell and the rest of his Kiwis teammates as they look to progress through Pool B.

They'll play Tonga on Saturday for top spot in their pool.

Dean Whare covered admirably for Beale in last week's 74-6 thumping of Scotland, while Peta Hiku is also capable of stepping up.

Kidwell was thwarted in his attempts last week to nominate a replacement for Beale. Rugby League World Cup guidelines allow for player replacements, but only if injuries leave a team short in a particular position.

"It's not possible - through the Rugby League World Cup rules, you have to wait until your stocks are depleted," Kidwell said this week.

"There's 24 committed guys in the jersey and Gerard's still part of this team, still feels like he belongs and, whenever he can, he'll be part of this."

Elsewhere, the Warriors confirmed Tongan centre Solomone Kata would have surgery on a broken foot suffered in the 32-18 World Cup win over Samoa.

He will be ready in January to begin pre-season training.