The corporate watchdog says Citibank will refund $3.3 million to 39,5000 customers who did not receive refunds when credit card accounts were closed with an outstanding balance.

The lender will also refund $1 million to about 4,000 customers who were misled about their rights over unauthorised transactions made using credit or debit card number details.