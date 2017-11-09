Consumer confidence, already unsettled by low wage growth and rising energy prices, isn't being helped by the citizenship debacle.

Many of the people the federal government employs are forced to endure a stiff vetting process.

There's lots of form filling and digging out paperwork about their past.

Then, if they get past first base, there's a round of interviews.

Because they could be handling sensitive material they need to have a clean police record and show they're not in financial strife.

They also need to prove they are an Australian citizen.

Odd then, that their elected bosses are required to complete a process that's far less onerous, demanding and intrusive.

Federal politicians, it seems, only need tick a box to say they comply with Section 44 of the constitution by not being a citizen or entitled to be a citizen of a foreign power.

They don't even have to prove it, unless they're caught out after their election.

Little wonder voters are frustrated with the citizenship saga that has engulfed the parliament and claimed the livelihood of a deputy prime minister, a deputy Nationals leader, a Senate president, and three other senators.

A cloud now hangs over the status of other MPs and senators.

With an entry-level salary of $200,000, you'd think budding parliamentarians could make a little effort to establish their heritage.

So it was little surprise a survey this week found only 30 per cent of respondents believe politicians on both sides of politics are trustworthy.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is aiming to end the fiasco by now forcing all MPs and senators to produce the necessary paperwork to prove their ancestry and to show they have taken the necessary steps to renounce any ties with other countries.

Whether that flushes out any more dual-citizens remains to be seen, but given the developments over the past few weeks, the odds must be high.

All of which is putting a further dent in confidence.

Australian household budgets are already stretched by low wage growth and rising energy costs.

Throw political uncertainty into the mix and you can see why growth in retail spending is so poor.

Figures last week showed no growth in spending in September after negative results in the previous two months.

Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman described the report as "extremely frightening", especially as it comes so close to Christmas and the biggest trading period of the year.

Outgoing Wesfarmers managing director Richard Goyder warned Canberra to get its act together, saying political instability meant people weren't "going to unleash themselves in the near term and go spending madly".

Goyder would know better than most about consumer behaviour, having been boss of the Perth-based conglomerate that controls Coles, Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks for the past 12 years.

The citizenship crisis has ramifications across the economy, especially if it results in an early election.

Business isn't usually so gung-ho in hiring during an election campaign, the one area of strength Turnbull has enjoyed under his prime ministership and one main prop that has prevented consumer confidence falling into a hole.

The minority Labor government under Julia Gillard was continually berated by the coalition for focusing on itself and hanging on to power at all costs.

It would seem nobody has learnt anything.