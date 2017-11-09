Far right activist Neil Erikson, who confronted NSW ALP Senator Sam Dastyari in a pub. (AAP)

A man who harassed Senator Sam Dastyari with racist insults in a Melbourne pub says the Labor MP is playing the victim.

A man who filmed himself racially harassing Senator Sam Dastyari in a Melbourne pub says the Labor MP gives as good as he gets.

The NSW senator was at Footscray pub Vu on Wednesday when Neil Erikson and others approached him, calling him a "terrorist" and a "monkey" and telling him to go back to Iran.

"Sam's a strong bloke he's got a thick skin, he's been in politics for a long time, " Mr Erikson told ABC radio on Thursday.

"He called us rednecks, which is a racist term in fact, so look, he gives as good as he gets.

"I think he's playing the victim a little bit."

The member of the far-right group "Patriot Blue" was wearing a high-vis Toll Group shirt in the video.

Senator Dastyari said he was "amazed" he hadn't personally heard from the logistics and transport company about the incident.

"A major Australian company have these people who are proudly wearing their colours, proudly making their own videos of racist and Islamophobic taunts and the company still hasn't called," he told Seven Network.

Toll has been asked to comment.

"If he wants to go for Toll and try and hurt me financially he can go for it ... I believe that everyone has a right to freedom of speech," Mr Erikson said.

Mr Erikson was convicted in 2014 after pleading guilty for stalking a Melbourne rabbi.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order, involving 150 hours of unpaid work.

He's appealing a 2017 conviction for beheading a dummy outside a council office in protest at a proposal to build a mosque in Bendigo.