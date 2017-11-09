England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been cleared of a biting charge and is free to play in Sunday's World Cup clash with France.

England five-eighth Gareth Widdop insists the team has moved on from the biting allegation that surrounded winger Jermaine McGillvary, saying the issue is now done and dusted.

McGillvary faced the prospect of being suspended for the rest of the rugby league World Cup after being accused of biting Lebanon skipper Robbie Farah.

But the judiciary panel needed just three minutes to clear McGillvary of any wrongdoing on Wednesday night.

McGillvary labelled Farah's allegations as outrageous.

He also used the hearing to turn the tables on Farah, saying he was simply gasping for air because of the ferocity of the grapple tackle he was in.

McGillvary is now free to play in Sunday night's clash with France at Perth's nib Stadium, and Widdop said everyone was keen to put the saga behind them.

"He's handled it really well," Widdop said.

"He's moved on from that now - it's been and gone. We've got bigger things to worry about.

"His main focus is just going out there and doing what he does best, and making sure he's doing that well on Sunday.

"It's great to have Jermaine available for this weekend. He's been a big part of this team, and he's looking forward to getting back out there now with the lads."

Barring a remarkable turn of events, England will qualify for the quarterfinals even if they lose to France.

England coach Wayne Bennett has decided to rest a number of his stars given the low stakes on offer.

And as part of the positional changes, Widdop will move to fullback.

It will be the first time he's worn the England No.1 jersey since the 2010 Four Nations.

Widdop replaced Jonny Lomax (calf) at fullback.

"It's something a bit different for me this week, but I've got a job to do and I'll be out there doing my best," Widdop said.

"It's a bit more running at fullback. But other than that, playing fullback you're still doing a fair bit of ball playing.

"You're not tackling nearly as much. But you just cover a lot more ground.

"In my junior career, I played a fair bit at fullback, so it's not totally new to me.

"I'd play anywhere. Any time I get to represent my country - I would play in the front row if you give me a jersey."