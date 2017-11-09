England fast bowler Jake Ball has sprained his ankle in the tour match against a CA XI in Adelaide. (AAP)

England paceman Jake Ball has sprained an ankle while bowling against a Cricket Australia XI in a tour game in Adelaide.

England hierarchy say Ball's sprained right ankle will prevent him returning on Thursday's second day of the four-day fixture at Adelaide Oval.

The tall right-armer's injury will be assessed on Thursday night, creating more concern for the touring camp who have already sent home paceman Steven Finn because of a knee injury.

Seamer Tom Curran is due to arrive on Friday in Australia after being summoned as replacement for Finn.

The tourists also are planning to be without allrounder and fellow quick bowling option Ben Stokes for the looming Test series. He remains in England awaiting the outcome of a police investigation after a street fight in Bristol.

Ball's injury is another spanner in the English works ahead of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

While the injury to the 26-year-old Ball might not be overly serious, he has only 14 days to recover before the Ashes opener.

Ball was considered a likely selection for the first Test in a four-pronged English pace attack featuring Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and allrounder Chris Woakes.

Bowling around the wicket on Thursday, Ball turned his back foot in his delivery stride and fell to the turf, before being helped from the field less than 10 minutes before the first break in Thursday's play.

Ball has played three Tests since his debut in July last year, taking only two wickets at the unflattering average of 114.

But the Nottinghamshire quick was rated a likely Ashes starter, with the tourists believing the 197cm-tall paceman would extract added bounce on Australian pitches.