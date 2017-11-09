Eddie Jones will rest and rotate players in the lead-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup - starting with this Saturday's Test against Argentina.

England coach Eddie Jones has omitted Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje from his squad to face Argentina on Saturday and has handed starts to Henry Slade and Sam Underhill as he manages his resources with a view on the 2019 World Cup.

Farrell and Itoje are both rested as part of Jones's long-term plan to ease the workload of some of his British and Irish Lions and both are expected to return for next week's clash against Australia.

Slade played at outside centre in both games on England's summer tour of Argentina but moves to 12 on Saturday, while 21-year-old Underhill gets the chance to stake a claim for the open-side flanker berth having also played against the Pumas in June for his only cap.

Elliot Daly will start on the wing having made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a knee injury, with Jonny May ruled out through a hamstring injury and Semesa Rokoduguni named among the replacements alongside flyhalf Alex Lozowski. Captain Dylan Hartley retains the hooker berth ahead of Lions first choice Jamie George.

England, without a host of players on Lions duty, won both tests in Argentina in June to extend their winning run against them to eight matches. The Pumas have won only one of their nine tests this year, and that was against Georgia and since reaching the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-finals have lost 18 of their 23 games.

"As a squad we have been preparing for this game since our first camp in August and are excited about playing in front of 82,000 fans at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday," Jones said.

"We know that Argentina are a strong team - Rugby World Cup semi-finalists in 2015 - and we will have to be smart and play well to beat them."

England next play Australia before finishing their series against Samoa.

England: Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Jamie Joseph, Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Nathan Hughes, Sam Underhill, Chris Robshaw, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (captain), Malo Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Harry Williams, Joe Launchbury, Tom Curry, Danny Care, Alex Lozowski, Semesa Rokoduguni.