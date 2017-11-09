England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow says he can relate to the battle to take the gloves for Australia in the Ashes series.

Bairstow is England's first-choice 'keeper but, by his reckoning, he's his nation's third-best gloveman.

The Yorkshireman knows his batting ability assures him Ashes selection ahead of those he rates as superior wicketkeepers.

So he's sympathetic as Australia's potential Ashes 'keepers Matthew Wade, Peter Nevill and Alex Carey get judged more on run-making than glove work.

"I have been in the same boat myself. It's bloody tough," Bairstow told reporters in Adelaide.

"Going into county games back home or Shield games here, knowing that you're potentially in the running for a Test spot between two or three guys ... it's something that spurs you on but, at the same time, it can be quite tiring as well.

"It does resonate with me, yeah, because if you're going on pure 'keeping, then Chris Read and James Foster would have been 'keeping for England for however long.

"They are still the best two glovemen in England; there's no qualms about it in my opinion."

Bairstow has played 45 Tests and averages almost 40 with the bat - three tons and 17 half-centuries underpin his value to England.

"In England especially, they're wanting you to be batting at five and six and churning and churning runs as well as 'keeping," he said.

"It's almost like an allrounder's spot.

"Your glove work is huge - it's your No.1 thing really that you're judged on.

"But if you're averaging 10 or 12 or 20 then, all of a sudden, because you're doing that, you're glove work gets notched down.

"So (selectors) might end up going for someone who is a seven out of 10 and six out of 10 (wicketkeeper)."

The 28-year-old took the gloves against Australia in the 2013 Melbourne's Boxing Day Test - when he thought he was only on the tour for experience.

"To be asked to play in front of 92,500 people in a Boxing Day Test match ... what an experience it was - absolutely amazing," he said.

"Yeah, it was a bit of a baptism in many ways but, at the same time, it was something you learn from.

"I hadn't kept a full season for Yorkshire in domestic cricket until after those two Ashes Test matches that I kept in here in Australia."