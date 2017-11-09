Jerome Kaino's luckless All Blacks season is over, helping clear the way for Vaea Fifita to start the Test against France in Paris.

Vaea Fifita's breakthrough All Blacks season will scale new heights in Paris but 2017 has bottomed out for injured veteran Jerome Kaino.

Rookie blindside flanker Fifita is the notable inclusion in Steve Hansen's team to face France on Saturday, with two other changes widely forecast.

Fifita replaces Liam Squire from the side who had lost to Australia three weeks ago in Brisbane. Squire wasn't considered after contracting a virus.

Key five-eighth Beauden Barrett missed the Brisbane Test with concussion and demotes Lima Sopoaga to the bench.

Barrett's brother Scott suffers the opposite fate, dropped to the reserves to allow room for in-form lock Luke Romano.

Fifita's chance also comes at the expense of flanker Kaino, who will return home with knee ligament damage from Saturday's win over the Barbarians in London.

He faces a six-week recovery, ending a forgettable season in which Kaino had missed all seven Tests after the series draw with the British and Irish Lions.

He withdrew from All Blacks contention temporarily in August amid media allegations about his personal life.

Hansen said he felt for 34-year-old Kaino, who had been unable to win his place back but was being lined up for the final tour Test against Wales.

He'll return home after Saturday and set about building for next year.

"He's pretty philosophical about it. It's been a tough year but we've had a good yarn about it," Hansen said.

"It's not the end of his Test career at this point. He's just got to go home and do what everyone else has to do and play well in the Super (Rugby) season. We'll start again."

Fifita, preparing for the fourth Test, looked sharp against the Barbarians.

Hansen said the rangy forward had made enormous strides this year and not just with his spectacular surges in open space.

"He's starting to add to his game. Rather than just his running game, he's starting to get more physical," Hansen said.

"He's worth persevering with because he's a very, very talented young man. If we get him to where we think we can get him to, he's going to be a fairly handy player."

Rieko Ioane is on the left wing, having overcome the mumps.

All Blacks:

Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Sam Whitelock, Luke Romano, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Kane Hames.

Res: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.