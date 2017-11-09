Flight Centre is looking to it's international businesses to drive performance this financial year. (AAP)

Flight Centre is looking to its international businesses to boost its performance this financial year, as the travel company expects first-half profit for its Australian operations to be slightly down on last year.

Managing director Graham Turner told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday that Flight Centre expects its full-year result will be between $350 million and $380 million for the 2017/18 financial year, up 6.2-15.6 per cent on last year.

Underlying first-half profit before tax was tracking towards $120 million to $135 million, with stronger performing operations in Asia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, the UK and South Africa, Mr Turner said.