A father holds the hand of his son as they look at tributes laid outside the main entrance to Banksia Road Public School in Greenacre (AAP)

A woman whose SUV smashed into a Sydney classroom, killing two eight-year-old boys, has been charged with additional dangerous driving offences.

NSW Police on Thursday said Maha Al-Shennag had been additionally charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm by misconduct.

The 52-year-old was initially charged on Tuesday with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death after the crash at Banksia Road Primary School.

There were 24 children in the classroom at the time and 17 children and one female teacher were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Two eight-year-old girls and a nine-year-old girl were taken to hospital on Tuesday with two of them released on Wednesday afternoon.

News of the additional charges came as family and friends of one of the boys who died gathered at a Lakemba mosque for his funeral.

Mourners started arriving at Lakemba mosque in Sydney's southwest before midday on Thursday to honour the eight-year-old's too short life.

Banksia Road Primary School has reopened with specialist counsellors and additional teaching staff from nearby schools.

A makeshift memorial outside the school gates has been growing, with students, parents and teachers leaving flowers, tributes and balloons.

Al-Shennag, whose licence was suspended on Tuesday, has been granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Bankstown Local Court on November 29.