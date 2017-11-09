Essendon defender Brendon Goddard will take on a "foreign" role in goals as Australia gear up for their International Rules Series opener.

Unlikely shot-stopper Brendon Goddard has packed his "goalie gloves" as the AFL's best and brightest prepare to tackle the Irish in the International Rules Series.

Goddard and the AFL's other Melbourne-based squad members flew out for Adelaide on Thursday ahead of the first Test on Sunday, with the Essendon veteran admitting it will be difficult to follow in the footsteps of past 'keeper Dustin Fletcher.

"It's something a little bit foreign to me," Goddard told reports at Melbourne Airport. "Obviously, Fletch being the No.1 goalie for a number of years, I don't quite have ... that gadget-like reach."