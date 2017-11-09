Signout
Goodman has tipped its operating earnings will grow six per cent in the 2018 financial year, amid continued demand for industrial real estate.
Commercial and industry property group Goodman has reaffirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance for the 2018 financial year.

The company expects a six per cent lift in earnings per security to 45.7 cents in 2017/18, amid continued demand for high-quality industrial real estate, thanks to increased consumerism, the rise of e-commerce and supply chain efficiencies.

Goodman says it has also undertaken initiatives in the first quarter to provide financial flexibility and position the company favourably for the long term.

