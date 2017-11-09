Commercial and industry property group Goodman has reaffirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance for the 2018 financial year.
The company expects a six per cent lift in earnings per security to 45.7 cents in 2017/18, amid continued demand for high-quality industrial real estate, thanks to increased consumerism, the rise of e-commerce and supply chain efficiencies.
Goodman says it has also undertaken initiatives in the first quarter to provide financial flexibility and position the company favourably for the long term.