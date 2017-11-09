Greens senator Nick McKim will pay a visit to the 600 refugees on Manus Island. (AAP)

Greens senator Nick McKim is heading to Manus Island for a second time to visit refugees barricaded in the mothballed detention centre.

Federal Labor doesn't believe "political tourism" is the best way to calm tensions over a stand-off with refugees at the Manus Island detention centre.

Almost 600 men have barricaded themselves inside the mothballed detention facility, a week after it was shut down.

Despite running out of food they believe it's safer to remain in the compound than risk being attacked by locals at new facilities near the main township of Lorengau.

Opposition immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann argues the men should move to the alternative accommodation, echoing the Turnbull government's position.

However, the UN's refugee agency says substantial parts of the alternative accommodation are not yet ready.

Mr Neumann defended his decision not to visit the centre, unlike Greens senator Nick McKim.

"The best advice I have ... is that my presence, or even Nick McKim's or even the minister, will not actually act to de-escalate the tension," Mr Neumann told ABC Radio.

"I'm not about to engage in political tourism in relation to this issue."

Senator McKim on Thursday afternoon is flying out of Port Moresby and is heading to the island for a second time since the centre was closed at the end of October.

He intends to visit the men in the centre and report back to the Senate on Monday about the dire conditions the men are facing.

"I know from talking to the guys in the camp that they are very appreciative of my visits to Manus Island and I'm here to support them in the choices they have made," he told AAP.

Senator McKim urged Immigration Minister Peter Dutton and Mr Neumann to travel to Manus and look the 600 people there in the eye.

The treatment of the men was Australia's most egregious violation of human rights in his lifetime, he said.

Mr Dutton insists claims the alternative accommodation is not ready is rubbish.

"The only difference in the new centre is that where we serve three meals a day at the (detention centre), we're asking people to prepare their own meals with food supplied and some think that that's not good enough for them," he told 2GB.