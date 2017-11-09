Pauline Hanson's 'Battler Bus' has broken down on the campaign trail north of Rockhampton. (AAP)

The wheels of Pauline Hanson's battler bus are not going round and round, with the no-frills rental breaking down on the Queensland campaign trail.

The engine of the rented, no-frills bus started making a very loud hissing noise on Thursday morning, forcing it to stop at a petrol station north of Rockhampton.

A brief inspection yielded no answers and the bus was soon back on the road.

But it was barely out of sight of the petrol station when the check-engine light came on.

The bus, carrying a gaggle of reporters, stopped on the side of the Bruce Highway near Marlborough. It has since returned to the servo to wait for a mechanic.

Senator Hanson has been making her way up the Queensland coast, targeting regional seats with the hope of claiming 11 or more seats at the November 25 election.

She copped flack for christening the bus with champagne before it hit the road in Brisbane on Monday.

But she later revealed a Nine network reporter had given her the "cheap" bottle of plonk for the stunt.

"When we actually win these double-digit seats you can buy me a better bottle of champagne to celebrate," Senator Hanson told Nine's Today show host Karl Stefanovic.

It's unclear if the One Nation leader will make it to Mackay and Bowen on the bus on Thursday, or if she might have to resort to a plan B.