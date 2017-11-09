The number of home loan approvals fell 2.3 per cent in September while the value of total housing finance was down 3.6 per cent in the month.

The number of home loan approvals has declined 2.3 per cent in September, well down on market expectations for an increase of 1.5 per cent.

The value of total housing finance fell 3.6 per cent to $32.5 billion in the month, seasonally adjusted data from to the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.

The value of loans approved for owner-occupied housing fell 2.1 per cent in September, while the value of loans for investment housing fell 6.2 per cent, compared to the previous month.

The Australian dollar slipped on the news, with the local currency falling to 76.68 US cents, down from 76.74 US cents just ahead of the 1130 data release.