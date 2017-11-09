Frances Abbott says same-sex marriage is a 'human right' and admits she's nervous about the result. (AAP)

Frances Abbott says even if the same-sex marriage postal survey result comes back negative, the issue will not go away.

Frances Abbott was all smiles at Flemington on Oaks Day, but admits feeling nervous about the result of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

"I'm feeling nervous, but I personally think in the unfortunate circumstance that it goes to the 'no' vote, it's not the end," the daughter of former prime minister Tony Abbott told AAP.

"This is not going away. This is human rights and its very important."

Twenty-six-year-old Ms Abbott has been actively campaigning for a 'yes' vote, despite her father's strong opposition to same-sex marriage.

Her aunt, Christine Forster, is gay and also supports same-sex marriage, but Ms Abbott insists the discussions at the family dinner table don't get heated.

"We just agree to disagree," she said.

"Dad will go off on a walk and (when he comes back) we'll just talk about other things"

Wearing a cream off-shoulder Misha Collection dress, Abbott said she was taking a relaxed approach to her race day.

"I ordered everything online, I didn't try anything on," she said.

"I'm just excited to be a part of this."