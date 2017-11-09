The Sydney Kings have reportedly signed former 36er Jerome Randle. (AAP)

Star guard Jerome Randle is expected to return to the NBL this season with the last-placed Sydney Kings.

The Sydney Kings have reportedly signed reigning NBL MVP Jerome Randle in a bid to turn around their dismal season.

The American guard left Adelaide at the end of last season for Europe but has been brought back to Australia by the last-placed Kings, News Corp says.

The Kings have also reportedly recruited former NBA centre Jeremy Tyler, while US import Travis Leslie faces being cut.

The Kings sit 2-6 minus star guard and captain Kevis Lisch, who is sidelined with a serious calf injury suffered early in the season.

Randle finished 2016-17 averaging 21 points and 5.3 assists per game to be in the NBL's top three for both statistics, helping the 36ers reach the semi-finals.