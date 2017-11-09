Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls has pledged $100 million in upgrades to the M1. (AAP)

LNP leader Tim Nicholls has pledged more money to ease congestion on a Queensland's busiest road, the M1.

Queensland motorists will benefit from $100 million in upgrades to ramps on the notoriously congested M1 motorway if the Liberal National Party wins office on November 25.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls on Thursday pledged the funds to improve exits at Yatala, Ormeau, Pimpama and Hope Island as part of a plan to relieve congestion on the highway from Brisbane to Gold Coast.

"That can be extending lanes, clearing the lanes where they join council roads, taking action to help you and your family get to work and get home sooner," he said.

Mr Nicholls said traffic was backing up on the highway exit ramps and putting commuters in harms way as the region experiences a population boom.

"We would be looking at improvements to the intersections at the tops of those ramps and potentially extending those ramps to remove the dangerous situations that occur."

The announcement comes after Mr Nicholls announced the LNP's plans for a second M1, delivering an alternative route to the main motorway, at the start of the state election campaign.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has noted a second M1 would require a toll, a view the opposition leader has rejected.