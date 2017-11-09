WHAT'S NEXT IN SAME-SEX MARRIAGE DEBATE?
* Liberal senator Dean Smith is expected to "give notice" in the Senate on November 14 of draft laws to allow same-sex marriage.
* Survey results will be published by the ABS on November 15.
* Assuming the survey result is a majority "yes" vote, Smith would introduce his bill in the Senate on November 16. Debate on the bill, which has already been scrutinised by a parliamentary committee, will be adjourned.
* Both houses of parliament will sit from November 27 to December 7 to debate and amend the bill, which will go to a conscience vote.
* As many as six Labor senators and three Labor lower house MPs could abstain or vote against the bill. But the numbers appear to be there to pass the bill.
* Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten - both of whom personally support the marriage law change - have given a commitment to pass it by the end of the year.