With the results of a national survey due to be released on November 15, the issue will be handed to federal politicians to decide.

WHAT'S NEXT IN SAME-SEX MARRIAGE DEBATE?

* Liberal senator Dean Smith is expected to "give notice" in the Senate on November 14 of draft laws to allow same-sex marriage.

* Survey results will be published by the ABS on November 15.

* Assuming the survey result is a majority "yes" vote, Smith would introduce his bill in the Senate on November 16. Debate on the bill, which has already been scrutinised by a parliamentary committee, will be adjourned.

* Both houses of parliament will sit from November 27 to December 7 to debate and amend the bill, which will go to a conscience vote.

* As many as six Labor senators and three Labor lower house MPs could abstain or vote against the bill. But the numbers appear to be there to pass the bill.

* Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten - both of whom personally support the marriage law change - have given a commitment to pass it by the end of the year.