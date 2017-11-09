Midnight Oil had to cut short their Melbourne concert when guitarist Jim Moginie was injured. (AAP)

Iconic Aussie rock band Midnight Oil have had to cut short their Melbourne gig after 61-year-old guitarist Jim Moginie tripped on stage and injured his leg.

The Oils apologised for the short encore after the 61-year-old's onstage mishap at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Wednesday night.

"Thanks to all at the Myer Music Bowl tonight. Sorry for the short encore but Jim took a spill and hurt his leg at end of main set. Wishing him a quick recovery," the band said on Twitter.

Midnight Oil's Great Circle 2017 Tour has four gigs left to run before completing the around the world comeback tour in Sydney on November 17.