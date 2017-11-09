National Broadband Network providers are buying more bandwidth, essential for providing the speeds promised to users, according to the ACCC.

Providers acquired more of what is called Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC) in September than they did in June, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in its latest report on the NBN.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said adequate CVC is essential for households and businesses to get the speeds they are promised, and the watchdog is closely monitoring how much CVC is being bought and used.