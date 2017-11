Penrith have released Matt Moylan to take up a long-term NRL deal at the Cronulla Sharks.

The Sharks are set to announce Moylan's signing later on Thursday.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone here at Panthers in wishing Matt all the best for this next phase of his life," Panthers boss Phil Gould said in a short statement.