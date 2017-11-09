Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of rock and roll legend Elvis, says she's excited to watch the horse racing on Oaks Day at Flemington.

Although she won't be placing a bet, rock star royalty Priscilla Presley says she's excited to spend a day watching the horse racing on Oaks Day at Flemington.

The ex-wife of rock-and-roll icon Elvis Presley attended Oaks Day as a guest of jeweller Kennedy and told reporters she is very familiar with horses.

"I'm very fond of them actually," she said on Thursday.

"I had horses at Graceland, a quarter horse and a Tennessee Walking Horse.

"I won't be (placing a bet) but I'm excited for today," she said.

Wearing an outfit by Australian designer Manning Cartell, Presley said she was very fond of Melbourne.

"It's my third time here but I've never had as much time as I do now.

"Last night I was on the river (and I was) able to see whole city and all the lights lit and had a little glass of wine and it was absolutely beautiful."

Presley is visiting Australia as part of her show 'Elvis and Me: An Evening With Priscilla Presley,' where she openly discusses being romanced by Elvis, life inside Graceland and how she coped when Elvis died in 1977.