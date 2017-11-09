Santos expects 2018 production will be stable between 55 and 60 mmboe but sales volumes could dip due to lower third-party volumes and natural field decline.

Energy firm Santos expects production to be largely stable in 2018, helped by improved production from its five core assets in the Cooper Basin, Queensland, PNG, Northern Australia and its WA Gas assets.

It expects to produce between 55 and 60 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2018, compared to its guidance of 58 to 60 million in 2017, after factoring in plant shutdowns and maintenance.

However, sales volumes in 2018 are likely to be slightly lower at 72 to 78 mmboe, due to lower third-party volumes and natural field decline from non-core assets, it said.