A driverless shuttle bus has crashed with a truck in Las Vegas, just hours after being launched at a ceremony by city officials.

Police say no injuries were reported in the crash between the self-operating vehicle and a semi-truck. It's not yet clear what caused the accident.

Officials had hosted an unveiling ceremony to promote what they described as United States' first self-driving shuttle pilot project geared toward the public.

The oval-shaped shuttle that can transport up to 12 passengers has an attendant and computer monitor, but no steering wheel and no brake pedals. It uses GPS, electronic curb sensors and other technology to make its way.

Before it crashed, dozens of people had lined up in downtown Las Vegas to get a free ride.