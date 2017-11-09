American Kramer Hickok will join housemate Jordan Spieth at the Australian Open later this month.

Watching Jordan Spieth spark his career Down Under has inspired housemate Kramer Hickok to join the three-time major champion at this month's Australian Open.

Hickok, who resides with world No.2 Spieth in Texas, will contest next week's NSW Open before pegging it up during Spieth's Australian Open title defence at The Australian GC.

The 25-year-old Texan is coming off a breakout season on Canada's Mackenzie Tour, where he claimed Player of the Year honours and a promotion to the US PGA Tour's secondary Web.com circuit courtesy of two wins and three runner-ups.

Hickok says watching close mate Spieth use his 2014 and 2016 Australian Open victories as a springboard to success in the majors was a big lure.

"I've watched the Australian Open on TV for the past few years. It always has a great field and what it has done for Jordan is hard to ignore," Hickok told AAP.

"He has had great success in Australia and if one of the best players in the world takes a lot of confidence away from a tournament, that's something to take notice of."

Since playing alongside Spieth on the University of Texas golf team and later moving into Spieth's Dallas home, Hickok is used to being compared against the 11-time PGA Tour winner.

The duo also share a swing coach in Dallas-based Australian, Cameron McCormick.

But Hickok looks at the bright side of living in a house where trophies from Spieth's British Open (July), Masters and US Open titles (2015) are on display.

"I often catch myself comparing my achievements to Jordan's, but the things he's been able to accomplish are extraordinary," said Hickok.

"It's hard to ignore, when you walk downstairs and the Claret Jug is right there, but it just inspires me to work my butt off.

"If I was to compare myself to him, it would be unfair to me and it would just set myself up for disappointment. It's not conducive to being the best golfer I can be.

"Jordan motivates me to be a better player; I'm constantly learning from him and I owe part of my success on the Mackenzie Tour this year to him."

Specifically, Hickok's goal is to secure status on the US PGA Tour for 2019 after playing next year Web.com Tour.

He hopes to take his stellar PGA Tour Canada form into the NSW Open at Twin Creeks in western Sydney from November 16-19.

"Playing the PGA Tour Canada was such a good confidence boost for me as it taught me I can win on any level," he said.

"Toward the end of season I was playing best golf of my life, mentally more than physically, and I hope to take that to the NSW and Australian Opens."