Jarryd Hayne has assured his Gold Coast teammates he will remain at the NRL club despite speculation he is seeking a return to Parramatta.

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says Jarryd Hayne has assured teammates he'll stay on at the NRL club.

The star back is contracted to the Titans and has denied reports he is seeking a return to Sydney and former club Parramatta for personal reasons.

James said Hayne had been in touch to reaffirm his commitment to the Titans and expects him to join the club's preseason at the completion of Fiji's Rugby League World Cup campaign.