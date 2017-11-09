Toll is investigating whether the men who harassed Senator Sam Dastyari in a Melbourne pub are in fact employed at the company.

Transport operator Toll is investigating whether any of the men who filmed themselves racially harassing Senator Sam Dastyari in a Melbourne pub work for the company.

Far right campaigner Neil Erikson was wearing a high-vis Toll shirt in a video of the group calling the Labor MP a "monkey", a "terrorist" and telling him to go back to Iran.

Senator Dastyari earlier on Thursday complained he hadn't heard from Toll after going public about the Wednesday incident.

"I am amazed that Toll Holdings, a major Australian company, have these people who are proudly wearing their colours, proudly making their own videos of racist and Islamophobic taunts and the company still hasn't called," he told Seven News.

A Toll spokesperson told AAP the actions in the video "in no way reflect our beliefs and values as a company".

"We are currently investigating the matter and whether any of the individuals involved are currently employed by Toll.

"At Toll, we celebrate our diverse workforce and we expect all of our people to behave in a manner that is consistent with our values and stated policies at all times."

Mr Erikson told Melbourne radio 3AW he wasn't employed by Toll and wore the shirt to his "other job".

But he also said he had the right to free speech.

"If he wants to go for Toll and try and hurt me financially he can go for it ... I believe that everyone has a right to freedom of speech," Mr Erikson told ABC radio.