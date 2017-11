A prime mover worth up to $300,000 has been destroyed by fire on a Tasmanian highway after a mechanical failure.

The truck caught alight on the Bass Highway at Sassafras on Thursday afternoon, closing the road while the fire was extinguished and scene cleared.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.