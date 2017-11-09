Wallabies skills coach Mick Byrne believes Reece Hodge has the rugby world at his feet, although he's not yet sure what the 23-year-old's best position is.

Byrne a former AFL ruckman with Melbourne, Hawthorn and Sydney Swans, spent 11 years working with the All Blacks before joining Michael Chieka's coaching staff last year.

He is widely credited with helping Dan Carter develop into the finest five-eighth in the world, and believes Hodge, who kicked nine goals as a stand-in five-eighth against Japan last week, will only get better

"It was a very impressive performance," Byrne said.

"There was a lot of commentary about him but he has a very mature head on him for a rugby player.

"I hate to say things like 'he took it in his stride' because that is not what he did.

"He kept his composure and did his core role really well. I was very happy for him because I know how hard he works."

Hodge, 23, has played most of his 21 Tests on the wing and been selected five times in the centres ahead of the debut in the No.10 shirt in Yokohama last Saturday.

With Bernard Foley fully recovered from illness Hodge is set to move back out wide against Wales, and Byrne admits he's unsure what the Melbourne Rebels star's best position is.

"I'm not sure he could play scrum-half but he's played fullback, in the centres, on the wing at 10 and he does them all really well," he said.

"He's a very good young player; I'd hate to put his best position on his head now."

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards labelled the Wallabies' attack as the best in the world and Byrne said this is a result of working to ensure every player is comfortable with ball in hand.

"It's pretty complimentary from Shaun, he's a world class defence coach," Byrne said.

"I've always tried to ensure that our 15 players can carry the ball in attack and be threats with offloads and add a passing game.

"I think years ago the All Blacks won the southern hemisphere comp ... their forwards passed twice as many as their rivals.

"Now you see a lot of the teams' forwards are participating in the game of rugby.

"That's what we try to do, 1-15 playing the game in a skilful way.

"But that is not taking anything away from the tight five. They have to go forward and win that physical battle first."