Rookie Welsh centre Owen Williams is player Tevita Kuridrani says the Wallabies will target. (AAP)

Tevita Kuridrani has warned Wales the Wallabies will target rookie centre Owen Williams in Saturday's Test in Cardiff.

Following his recent success with the British and Irish Lions against the All Blacks earlier this year, Wales coach Warren Gatland has moved on from the all-out physical approach that has been his trademark.

In New Zealand Gatland successfully played England's Owen Farrell at inside centre alongside Ireland five-eighth Jonathan Sexton in the second and third Tests that were won and drawn.

Subsequently, giant veteran Jamie Roberts has been jettisoned with the creative Williams set to make his first international start in the No.12 jersey.

Williams tips the scales at 93kg and the 102kg Kuridrani said he and Samu Kerevi (105kg), who is likely to keep his centre spot ahead of Karmichael Hunt, are keen to challenge his defensive skills.

"That's the game plan we'll try and work on it," Kuridrani said.

"We'll try and target the 10 and 12 channel. It's something I've been working on.

"We've got a few good guys on the backline as well ... so we'll target the wide channels as well."

Williams will be aided by the presence of Jonathan Davies, with the Welsh superstar widely regarded as one of the best outside centres in the world.

Kuridrani, who scored a try in the Wallabies' 32-8 win over Wales last year, is a huge admirer of the 29-year-old and excited at the prospect of locking horns against him again.

"The one big challenge this weekend is playing against Davies," he said.

"He's a world-class player and I'm looking forward to the challenge again.

"We have a new combination as well in the centres and are trying to adapt to getting that combination right as well, so we'll see how it goes."