Former LNP MP Peter Dowling will run as an independent at the Queensland election, three years after pictures emerged of him plonking his penis in a wine glass.

Disgraced former Queensland MP Peter Dowling will contest the seat of Redlands as an independent at the state election.

The former LNP member was sensationally dumped as candidate before the 2015 election following revelations he'd had an affair and his mistress had photos of him plonking his penis into a wine glass published.

Mr Dowling, who infamously became known as 'plonker', said he was ready to step back into the political spotlight and believed he could overcome his past.

"I still have a heart for it, I still have a passion and an ability, and I'm ready," he told ABC Radio on Thursday.

"If I come up short then so be it. I will have tried."

Mr Dowling said the pictures published back in 2014 could only be described as "revenge porn".

"One of the greatest forms of revenge I suppose is success and I'm prepared to step up," he said.

Mr Dowling, who is no longer married but still lives in Redlands, said he wouldn't have put up his hand to run if incumbent LNP MP Matt McEachan had delivered for the community.

"In the last three years, I've just felt that the community has almost regressed," he said.

"Being independent, I can be outspoken whoever wins government."

Mr Dowling said he had been surprised by the positive response from the electorate on his decision to run on November 25.

"The community will decide and at the end of the day if they say 'no thanks Peter' that'll be fine. I'll move on with the next chapter of my life," he said.

"But if they say 'look Pete you did a great job, we can overlook all the other nonsense and we'll give you another chance', that would be fabulous."