A Melbourne woman has handed herself into police after a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old girl in a critical condition in hospital.

A woman has handed herself in to police five days after a hit-and-run crash in Melbourne that left a 13-year-old girl in an induced coma in hospital.

The 41-year-old Sunshine North woman has been arrested and is speaking to investigators about Sunday's crash, in which police allege a BMW struck the girl on her bike at Coburg and then drove off.

The woman handed herself in to police at the office of her lawyers at 10.50am on Thursday. The girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.