The WA treasurer says the gold royalty hike plan is back on the agenda and he is discussing with the industry how to make it work.

The WA government's failed gold royalty hike has been revived, with Treasurer Ben Wyatt revealing he is discussing with the industry a way of making it work without significantly affecting marginal mines.

Last month, the opposition and crossbenchers in the upper house blocked the Labor government's plan to lift gold royalty rates from 2.5 to 3.75 per cent to shave $392 million off net debt over four years.

The industry had launched an expensive campaign against the plan, and a major reason for the Liberal Party blocking the hike was the risk of significant job losses and mine closures.

But Mr Wyatt said on Thursday he was willing to make adjustments to the plan.

He noted up to 90 per cent of miners did well and could afford a royalty increase that would help repair the state budget, but recognised up to 10 operations were smaller.

"It's been made clear to me that there are a number of gold mines at the more marginal end that aren't making that sort of money," Mr Wyatt told 6PR radio.

"We may be able to come come up with a mechanism to protect them like we do with the junior iron ore players.

"At the very least, if we can take out that hostility or the concern around the more marginal gold operations, then I think hopefully we can capture some more confidence out of the upper house as well."