An impressive finish to the game from Ben Simmons failed to prevent the Philadelphia 76ers' longest winning streak in six years coming to an end with a 109-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
The 76ers trailed by as many as nine and looked out of rhythm for most of the clash before 21-year-old Australian Simmons scored six straight points in the final quarter.
Among them was an emphatic, one-handed driving dunk down the lane.
From there, Philadelphia went on to lead 108-102 before the Kings made a seven-point comeback.
SAcramento's De'Aaron Fox made an impressive 19-foot jumper with just 13.4 seconds remaining, while Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid missed a shot from the free throw line as time expired.
Simmons, who has flourished as point guard in his rookie NBA season, failed to have a double-double for only the fourth time in 11 games.
He contributed 18 points and six assists, while Robert Covington scored 24 points and sank six 3-pointers for Philadelphia.
The 76ers had won the previous five games, their longest streak in six years.
In Thursday night's other clashes, James Harden had a triple-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Houston Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 and extend their winning streak to four games.
LeBron James had 33 points for the Cavaliers, and Jeff Green added 27.
The Washington Wizards managed to make a double-digit edge hold up against the Lakers this time, claiming a 111-95 win.
The Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-94, while Toronto clinched a fifth-straight win over New Orleans, 122 to 118.