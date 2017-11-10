An impressive run from Ben Simmons failed to prevent the 76ers' winning streak coming to an ending. (AAP)

The Philadelphia 76ers, who have been bolstered by Australian Ben Simmons, have failed to continue their winning streak with a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

An impressive finish to the game from Ben Simmons failed to prevent the Philadelphia 76ers' longest winning streak in six years coming to an end with a 109-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The 76ers trailed by as many as nine and looked out of rhythm for most of the clash before 21-year-old Australian Simmons scored six straight points in the final quarter.

Among them was an emphatic, one-handed driving dunk down the lane.

From there, Philadelphia went on to lead 108-102 before the Kings made a seven-point comeback.

SAcramento's De'Aaron Fox made an impressive 19-foot jumper with just 13.4 seconds remaining, while Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid missed a shot from the free throw line as time expired.

Simmons, who has flourished as point guard in his rookie NBA season, failed to have a double-double for only the fourth time in 11 games.

He contributed 18 points and six assists, while Robert Covington scored 24 points and sank six 3-pointers for Philadelphia.

The 76ers had won the previous five games, their longest streak in six years.

In Thursday night's other clashes, James Harden had a triple-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Houston Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113 and extend their winning streak to four games.

LeBron James had 33 points for the Cavaliers, and Jeff Green added 27.

The Washington Wizards managed to make a double-digit edge hold up against the Lakers this time, claiming a 111-95 win.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-94, while Toronto clinched a fifth-straight win over New Orleans, 122 to 118.