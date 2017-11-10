Rower James Chapman, who won a silver medal for Australia in the men's coxless four at the London Olympics, has decided to retire.

The 38-year-old, who won silver in London in the Australian men's coxless four with Josh Dunkley-Smith, Will Lockwood and Drew Ginn, also competed at the Beijing Games, 15 world cups and seven world championships.

Chapman says the time to retire is right and the decision was easy to make given what he has achieved.

The Sydney-raised oarsman says he will now focus on contributing to the wider community and inspiring others, just as his coaches and bosses inspired him.

"I will share some of the lessons, frameworks and experiences I have had from striving to be the best athlete I can be, so that others may be able to discover new limits in their own capabilities," he said on Friday.

Chapman last competed in May 2016 in the Australian men's eight at the final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne.

The group did not qualify for Rio in the event, making the Games the first time Australia didn't have a men's eight at the Olympics since 1948.