PARIS (Reuters) - Mathieu Bastareaud will make his France comeback more than two years after his last appearance after the Toulon centre was named in the starting lineup for a test match against New Zealand on Saturday.

Coach Guy Noves on Thursday named a team that will be led by scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Anthony Belleau, in the absence of the injured Camille Lopez.

Noves had to make do with a dozen of withdrawals because of injuries.

After the All Blacks, France will take on South Africa, also at the Stade de France on Nov. 18, and Japan at the U-Arena the following week.

Team:

Nans Ducuing - Yoann Huget, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Mathieu Bastareaud, Teddy Thomas – Anthony Belleau, Antoine Dupont - Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Judicael Cancoriet - Paul Gabrillagues, Sebastien Vahaamahina - Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (cap), Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements : Clement Maynadier, Raphael Chaume, Daniel Kotze, Paul Jedrasiak, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Francois Trinh-Duc, Damian Penaud

