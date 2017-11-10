Domonic Bedggood has reached the men's platform final at the Gold Coast diving grand prix. (AAP)

Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Barnard have put in strong performances to reach the men's platform final at the FINA Diving Grand Prix on the Gold Coast.

Bedggood, a gold medallist at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with Matthew Mitcham in the men's platform synchro, turned in a consistent performance on Friday in his home pool.

The 23-year-old tallied 439.35 points to qualify second behind Chinese World Cup winner Jian Yang on 441.95.

Australian teammate Barnard notched 369.05 in his semi-final to also qualify second for Sunday afternoon's decider, with Russian Olympian Nikita Shleikher finishing top on 400 points.

No Australians made the final of the women's three-metre, with Anabelle Smith and Alysha Koloi both finishing fourth in their semis.

Australia's 2014 three-metre Commonwealth gold medallist Esther Qin and 2016 Olympian Maddison Keeney are concentrating on synchro events on Sunday, when the women's springboard final will also be held.

Three-time Commonwealth Games diver Melissa Wu will make her first appearance on Saturday morning in the women's platform synchro with Adelaide's Taneka Kovchenko.

There will also be finals in men's three-metre synchro and individual, women's individual platform and the platform mixed synchro.