South Australia's biggest job expo will start in Adelaide on Friday before heading to the regions.

Leading resources company BHP will hire 120 workers in South Australia over the next 12 months.

The company aims to recruit a broad range of workers for its Adelaide and Olympic Dam operations, asset president Jacqui McGill says.

"We want people from truck drivers to technology professionals to engineers, and everything in between," she said.

She said the mining giant was investing more than $600 million at Olympic Dam which would continue to provide jobs for a state recovering from the Holden plant's closure last month.

"We've been rebuilding our organisation so that we're safely sustainable," Ms McGill said.

"I'm going to ensure that our growth is in a way that South Australia can rely on us and count on us to deliver for the future."

The recruitment announcement was made at an expo funded by the state government on Friday in Adelaide, JOBEX.

Up to 10,000 potential job seekers had applied for the event which had about 2000 jobs on offer.

The glitzy $1.5 million expo showcased high-skilled positions at Tesla, Bionomics and in energy engineering, but the event''s value has been questioned by the Liberal opposition.

But Premier Jay Weatherill said there was work available for all job seekers.

"The jobs on offer here go from everything from cleaning staff through to people with PHDs working on sophisticated projects inside the defence industry," he said.

Mr Weatherill said the demand would also increase with the continued rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

"We need 6000 jobs in disability services in the next 12 months," he said.

"They're jobs for tradies, jobs for cleaners, jobs for personal care attendants, as well as jobs for occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

"It shouldn't be concluded that because there are some very exciting and interesting jobs here, there aren't entry-level jobs as well because all of those opportunities exist."

Opposition industry spokesman Corey Wingard said the expo was another campaign splurge before the March state election.

"All the government is focused on is splurging taxpayer dollars on an obscene pre-election political advertising blitz in an effort to secure another term," he said.