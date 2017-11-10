A former boxer has been jailed for eight years for smashing a Japanese woman's head against a concrete floor and trying to rape her at a Melbourne apartment.

A Filipino boxer who tried to rape a Japanese tourist and pushed her head against a concrete floor as she resisted has been jailed for eight years.

Retired fighter Anton Olarte, whose career included 51 super welterweight bouts, admits bashing and trying to rape a 23-year-old woman in August 2016.

County Court Judge Irene Lawson said Olarte's actions were planned and terrified his isolated victim.

"What you did was extremely wrong," she said on Friday.

"You abused your power and physical dominance over this vulnerable woman."

Olarte, 34, grabbed the victim from behind as she waited for an elevator in a CBD apartment building, before dragging her by the ankles into an alcove, the court has been told.

He punched her to the face and stomach, hit her head multiple times against the concrete floor, took off her underpants and tried to rape her before a concerned resident interrupted.

After the attack, he shaved his head to disguise himself and went to a nearby church to pray for forgiveness.

The victim suffered anxiety and nightmares after the attack and has since returned to Japan.

Olarte pleaded guilty to intentionally causing injury and attempted rape.

He must serve a minimum six years in prison before being eligible for parole.