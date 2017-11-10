Ita Buttrose, Alan Jones and Kerry Packer are among the more than 50 media legends, late and living, inducted into the Australian Media Hall of Fame.

Other famous names to join the Hall of Fame include Anne Summers, Mike Willesee, John Laws, Phillip Knightley, John Pilger and Packer's father Sir Frank.

The inductees, including reporters, photographers, broadcasters, cartoonists, editors and publishers, were honoured at a gala dinner in Sydney on Friday.

The Media Hall of Fame celebrates how great journalism has enriched the nation and the latest inductees from NSW join more than 100 others, to mark the national phase of the project initiated by the Melbourne Press Club in 2012.

Melbourne Press Club CEO Mark Baker said journalism had played a vital role in exposing corruption in all levels of government, business and other institutions for more than two centuries.

"It is important the public understands this, when the traditional business models of journalism are being challenged and people are being asked to pay for journalism in new ways," Baker said.

"The Media Hall of Fame shows how great journalism matters and is worth paying for, indeed is vital for the continued health of our democracy."

For more on the Australian Media Hall of Fame, including profiles of inductees, visit mediahalloffame.com.au or the Melbourne Press Club website.