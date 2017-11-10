Malcolm Turnbull has arrived to talk trade in Asia but the citizenship saga back home is showing no sign of abating.

Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to strut the world stage at a leaders summit in Vietnam, but has not managed to shake off the citizenship fiasco back home.

The prime minister will be in Asia until next Wednesday but was unable to break a stalemate with the opposition over a proposed citizenship disclosure scheme before he left.

Mr Turnbull is confident the major parties can settle their differences, but is prepared to present his resolution to parliament with or without Labor's support.

He struck out at Bill Shorten for urging him not to make "partisan referrals" of Labor MPs facing citizenship questions to the High Court.

"We will vote to refer to the High Court anybody - whether they're on the government side, the Labor side, or on the crossbenches - if there are substantial grounds to believe they are not in compliance with the constitution," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Da Nang.

"To ask me to do anything else is quite unworthy, and I'm disappointed he made that request, and he even thought that was a proper thing to do."

Mr Turnbull said the coalition had earlier referred its MPs to the High Court despite advice they were in the clear.

There were now Labor MPs who freely admitted they were UK citizens at the time they nominated for parliament.

"Now, look, they have got arguments to present when they get to the High Court, as I am sure they all will," the prime minister said.

"It really is a bit rich of Mr Shorten to say to me that the government shouldn't vote to refer them."

The Senate comes back for a week of sitting on Monday and the citizenship saga is expected to generate much political heat.

The Turnbull government looks set to use its slim majority in the lower house later in November to refer Labor and crossbench MPs to the High Court, if they disclose details showing potential eligibility problems due to dual citizenship.

Bill Shorten wrote to Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday spelling out Labor's amendments to the prime minister's plan for all 226 members of parliament to provide proof of their Australian citizenship.

The Labor leader argued for a December 1 deadline for MPs to lodge their documents and provide "High Court standard" details of their family history and renunciation steps.

He also called on Mr Turnbull to follow the "established precedent that there should be no partisan referrals", which the prime minister quickly rebuffed.

British-born crossbench MP Rebekha Sharkie revealed on Thursday Mr Turnbull had suggested to her in a telephone call she may have to refer herself to the High Court.

Ms Sharkie, whose marginal SA seat of Mayo is a Liberal target, filled out a renunciation form on April 19 last year, received an acknowledgment from the UK Home Office on June 2 and nominated for the seat on June 7.

However, the renunciation was not registered until June 29, potentially falling foul of section 44 of the constitution which has already claimed six MPs.

"I believe that I took all steps that were required by the UK to renounce any entitlement to UK citizenship, that were within my power to do so," she said.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson believes it's time to start over.

"I honestly believe you cannot keep going to by-elections. I think it's to a stage now, that many that are coming out, I think it should actually go to a whole new election - a double dissolution," Senator Hanson said.